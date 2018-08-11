East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 63 50 .558 — Philadelphia 64 51 .557 — Washington 59 57 .509 5½ New York 48 65 .425 15 Miami 47 70 .402 18 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 67 48 .583 — Milwaukee 66 53 .555 3 St. Louis 61 55 .526 6½ Pittsburgh 60 57 .513 8 Cincinnati 51 65 .440 16½ West Division W L Pct GB Arizona 64 53 .547 — Los Angeles 64 53 .547 — Colorado 61 55 .526 2½ San Francisco 58 59 .496 6 San Diego 47 71 .398 17½

Thursday’s Games

Washington 6, Atlanta 3

San Diego 8, Milwaukee 4

L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 5

Pittsburgh 10, San Francisco 5

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 3, Washington 2

Cincinnati 3, Arizona 0

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 2

Atlanta 10, Milwaukee 1

St. Louis 7, Kansas City 0

Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

San Diego 2, Philadelphia 0

San Francisco 13, Pittsburgh 10

Saturday’s Games

Washington (Roark 6-12) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-4), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 3-2) at Cincinnati (Harvey 5-7), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 2-1) at Atlanta (Teheran 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 1-2) at Miami (Straily 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 5-6) at Kansas City (Duffy 7-10), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-4) at Colorado (Freeland 10-7), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 12-3) at San Diego (Lockett 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 9-8) at San Francisco (Blach 6-6), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

