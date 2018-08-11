|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|63
|50
|.558
|—
|Philadelphia
|64
|51
|.557
|—
|Washington
|59
|57
|.509
|5½
|New York
|48
|65
|.425
|15
|Miami
|47
|70
|.402
|18
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|67
|48
|.583
|—
|Milwaukee
|66
|53
|.555
|3
|St. Louis
|61
|55
|.526
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|60
|57
|.513
|8
|Cincinnati
|51
|65
|.440
|16½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|64
|53
|.547
|—
|Los Angeles
|64
|53
|.547
|—
|Colorado
|61
|55
|.526
|2½
|San Francisco
|58
|59
|.496
|6
|San Diego
|47
|71
|.398
|17½
Washington 6, Atlanta 3
San Diego 8, Milwaukee 4
L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 5
Pittsburgh 10, San Francisco 5
Chicago Cubs 3, Washington 2
Cincinnati 3, Arizona 0
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 2
Atlanta 10, Milwaukee 1
St. Louis 7, Kansas City 0
Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
San Diego 2, Philadelphia 0
San Francisco 13, Pittsburgh 10
Washington (Roark 6-12) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-4), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 3-2) at Cincinnati (Harvey 5-7), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 2-1) at Atlanta (Teheran 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 1-2) at Miami (Straily 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 5-6) at Kansas City (Duffy 7-10), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-4) at Colorado (Freeland 10-7), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 12-3) at San Diego (Lockett 0-2), 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 9-8) at San Francisco (Blach 6-6), 9:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
