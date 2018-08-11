Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

August 11, 2018 4:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 63 50 .558
Philadelphia 64 51 .557
Washington 59 57 .509
New York 48 65 .425 15
Miami 47 70 .402 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 67 48 .583
Milwaukee 66 53 .555 3
St. Louis 61 55 .526
Pittsburgh 60 57 .513 8
Cincinnati 51 65 .440 16½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 64 53 .547
Los Angeles 64 53 .547
Colorado 61 55 .526
San Francisco 58 59 .496 6
San Diego 47 71 .398 17½

___

Thursday’s Games

Washington 6, Atlanta 3

San Diego 8, Milwaukee 4

L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 5

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Pittsburgh 10, San Francisco 5

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 3, Washington 2

Cincinnati 3, Arizona 0

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 2

Atlanta 10, Milwaukee 1

St. Louis 7, Kansas City 0

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

San Diego 2, Philadelphia 0

San Francisco 13, Pittsburgh 10

Saturday’s Games

Washington (Roark 6-12) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-4), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 3-2) at Cincinnati (Harvey 5-7), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 2-1) at Atlanta (Teheran 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 1-2) at Miami (Straily 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 5-6) at Kansas City (Duffy 7-10), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-4) at Colorado (Freeland 10-7), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 12-3) at San Diego (Lockett 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 9-8) at San Francisco (Blach 6-6), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona (Godley 12-6) at Cincinnati (Castillo 6-9), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 7-2) at Miami (Chen 4-8), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 7-7) at Atlanta (Newcomb 10-5), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Weaver 6-10) at Kansas City (Junis 6-11), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 5-4) at Colorado (Bettis 5-2), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-6) at San Diego (Lucchesi 5-6), 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 4-6) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 5-1), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 15-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-9), 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington