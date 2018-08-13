Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National League

August 13, 2018 11:12 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 66 51 .564
Philadelphia 65 52 .556 1
Washington 60 58 .508
New York 50 66 .431 15½
Miami 48 73 .397 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 68 49 .581
Milwaukee 67 54 .554 3
St. Louis 63 55 .534
Pittsburgh 61 58 .513 8
Cincinnati 52 67 .437 17
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 65 55 .542
Los Angeles 64 55 .538 ½
Colorado 63 55 .534 1
San Francisco 59 60 .496
San Diego 48 72 .400 17

Sunday’s Games

Arizona 9, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3

Atlanta 8, Milwaukee 7

St. Louis 8, Kansas City 2

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

San Diego 9, Philadelphia 3

San Francisco 4, Pittsburgh 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Washington 3

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 9, Miami 1, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 5

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 3

Atlanta 6, Miami 1, 2nd game

Texas 5, Arizona 3

Washington at St. Louis, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Chacin 11-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-8), 2:20 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 3-3) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-8) at Baltimore (Cashner 3-10), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 14-6) at Cincinnati (Romano 7-9), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Richards 3-7) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-3), 7:35 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 9-4) at Texas (Gallardo 7-1), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 9-9) at Houston (Verlander 11-7), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 9-8) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Gonzalez 7-8) at St. Louis (Gant 4-4), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 7-7) at San Diego (Kennedy 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Suarez 4-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

