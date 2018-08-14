|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|66
|51
|.564
|—
|Philadelphia
|65
|52
|.556
|1
|Washington
|60
|59
|.504
|7
|New York
|50
|66
|.431
|15½
|Miami
|48
|73
|.397
|20
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|68
|49
|.581
|—
|Milwaukee
|67
|54
|.554
|3
|St. Louis
|64
|55
|.538
|5
|Pittsburgh
|61
|58
|.513
|8
|Cincinnati
|52
|67
|.437
|17
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|65
|55
|.542
|—
|Los Angeles
|64
|55
|.538
|½
|Colorado
|63
|55
|.534
|1
|San Francisco
|59
|60
|.496
|5½
|San Diego
|48
|73
|.397
|17½
Arizona 9, Cincinnati 2
N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3
Atlanta 8, Milwaukee 7
St. Louis 8, Kansas City 2
Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
San Diego 9, Philadelphia 3
San Francisco 4, Pittsburgh 3
Chicago Cubs 4, Washington 3
Atlanta 9, Miami 1, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 5
Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 3
Atlanta 6, Miami 1, 2nd game
Texas 5, Arizona 3
St. Louis 7, Washington 6
L.A. Angels 6, San Diego 3, 10 innings
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 11-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-8), 2:20 p.m.
Boston (Johnson 3-3) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-9), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-8) at Baltimore (Cashner 3-10), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 14-6) at Cincinnati (Romano 7-9), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Richards 3-7) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-3), 7:35 p.m.
Arizona (Corbin 9-4) at Texas (Gallardo 7-1), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 9-9) at Houston (Verlander 11-7), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 9-8) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-7), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Gonzalez 7-8) at St. Louis (Gant 4-4), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 7-7) at San Diego (Kennedy 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Suarez 4-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
