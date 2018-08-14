Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

August 14, 2018 10:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 66 51 .564
Philadelphia 65 52 .556 1
Washington 60 59 .504 7
New York 50 66 .431 15½
Miami 48 73 .397 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 68 49 .581
Milwaukee 67 54 .554 3
St. Louis 64 55 .538 5
Pittsburgh 61 58 .513 8
Cincinnati 52 67 .437 17
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 65 55 .542
Colorado 63 55 .534 1
Los Angeles 64 56 .533 1
San Francisco 60 60 .500 5
San Diego 48 73 .397 17½

___

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 9, Miami 1, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 5

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 3

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Atlanta 6, Miami 1, 2nd game

Texas 5, Arizona 3

St. Louis 7, Washington 6

L.A. Angels 6, San Diego 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Archer 4-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-8), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Guerra 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9), 2:20 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 3-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 7-6) at Baltimore (Hess 2-6), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Cincinnati (Stephenson 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Urena 3-12) at Atlanta (Gausman 6-9), 7:35 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 6-4) at Houston (Cole 10-5), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 5-2) at St. Louis (Gomber 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3) at San Diego (Erlin 2-3), 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 6-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington