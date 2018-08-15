Listen Live Sports

National League

August 15, 2018
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 67 51 .568
Philadelphia 65 53 .551 2
Washington 60 60 .500 8
New York 50 67 .427 16½
Miami 48 74 .393 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 68 50 .576
Milwaukee 68 54 .557 2
St. Louis 65 55 .542 4
Pittsburgh 61 59 .508 8
Cincinnati 52 68 .433 17
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 66 55 .545
Colorado 64 55 .538 1
Los Angeles 64 57 .529 2
San Francisco 61 60 .504 5
San Diego 48 74 .393 18½

___

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 9, Miami 1, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 5

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 3

Atlanta 6, Miami 1, 2nd game

Texas 5, Arizona 3

St. Louis 7, Washington 6

L.A. Angels 6, San Diego 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 10, Miami 6

Arizona 6, Texas 4

Colorado 5, Houston 1

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 6, Washington 4

L.A. Angels 7, San Diego 3

San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Archer 4-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-8), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Guerra 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9), 2:20 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 5-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 7-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-10), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Cincinnati (Stephenson 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Urena 3-12) at Atlanta (Gausman 6-9), 7:35 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 6-4) at Houston (Cole 10-5), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 5-2) at St. Louis (Gomber 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3) at San Diego (Erlin 2-3), 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 6-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-9) at Philadelphia (Nola 13-3), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-5) at Pittsburgh (Nova 7-6), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Roark 7-12) at St. Louis (Flaherty 6-6), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 9-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 8-7), 7:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 1-2) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Buchholz 5-2) at San Diego (Nix 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

