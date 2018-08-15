Listen Live Sports

National League

August 15, 2018 11:32 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 68 51 .571
Philadelphia 66 53 .555 2
Washington 60 61 .496 9
New York 51 67 .432 16½
Miami 48 75 .390 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 69 50 .580
Milwaukee 68 55 .553 3
St. Louis 66 55 .545 4
Pittsburgh 61 60 .504 9
Cincinnati 52 69 .430 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 66 55 .545
Colorado 64 56 .533
Los Angeles 64 57 .529 2
San Francisco 61 60 .504 5
San Diego 48 74 .393 18½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 10, Miami 6

Arizona 6, Texas 4

Colorado 5, Houston 1

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 6, Washington 4

L.A. Angels 7, San Diego 3

San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 4

N.Y. Mets 16, Baltimore 5

Philadelphia 7, Boston 4

Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 3

Atlanta 5, Miami 2

Houston 12, Colorado 1

St. Louis 4, Washington 2

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-9) at Philadelphia (Nola 13-3), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-5) at Pittsburgh (Nova 7-6), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Roark 7-12) at St. Louis (Weaver 6-10), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 9-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 8-7), 7:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 1-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 8-4), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Buchholz 5-2) at San Diego (Nix 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

