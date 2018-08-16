East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 68 52 .567 — Philadelphia 67 54 .554 1½ Washington 61 61 .500 8 New York 52 68 .433 16 Miami 48 75 .390 21½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 70 50 .583 — Milwaukee 68 55 .553 3½ St. Louis 66 56 .541 5 Pittsburgh 61 61 .500 10 Cincinnati 52 69 .430 18½ West Division W L Pct GB Arizona 66 55 .545 — Colorado 65 56 .537 1 Los Angeles 65 57 .533 1½ San Francisco 61 61 .500 5½ San Diego 48 75 .390 19

___

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 4

N.Y. Mets 16, Baltimore 5

Advertisement

Philadelphia 7, Boston 4

Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 3

Atlanta 5, Miami 2

Houston 12, Colorado 1

St. Louis 4, Washington 2

L.A. Angels 3, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 3, 12 innings

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 24, Philadelphia 4, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0

Washington 5, St. Louis 4

Colorado 5, Atlanta 3

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 13-3), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-9) at Pittsburgh (Williams 10-8), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Straily 4-5) at Washington (Scherzer 15-5), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Kelly 0-1) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 10-7) at Atlanta (Newcomb 10-5), 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 6-6), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 3-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 6-6), 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-4) at Seattle (LeBlanc 7-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.