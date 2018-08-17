East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 68 52 .567 — Philadelphia 68 54 .557 1 Washington 61 61 .500 8 New York 52 69 .430 16½ Miami 48 75 .390 21½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 70 50 .583 — Milwaukee 68 55 .553 3½ St. Louis 66 56 .541 5 Pittsburgh 61 61 .500 10 Cincinnati 52 69 .430 18½ West Division W L Pct GB Arizona 67 55 .549 — Colorado 65 56 .537 1½ Los Angeles 65 57 .533 2 San Francisco 61 61 .500 6 San Diego 48 76 .387 20

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 24, Philadelphia 4, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0

Washington 5, St. Louis 4

Colorado 5, Atlanta 3

Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 6, 2nd game

Arizona 5, San Diego 1

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-7) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-7), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Chen 4-9) at Washington (Milone 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 4-3) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 4-4) at Cincinnati (Harvey 5-7), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 2-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 12-3), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 13-6) at San Diego (Richard 7-10), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 5-4) at Seattle (Ramirez 0-2), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Philadelphia at Charlotte, N.C., 7:10 p.m.

