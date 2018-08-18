East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 68 53 .562 — Philadelphia 68 54 .557 ½ Washington 62 61 .504 7 New York 52 69 .430 16 Miami 48 76 .387 21½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 71 50 .587 — Milwaukee 68 56 .548 4½ St. Louis 67 56 .545 5 Pittsburgh 61 62 .496 11 Cincinnati 53 69 .434 18½ West Division W L Pct GB Arizona 68 55 .553 — Colorado 66 56 .541 1½ Los Angeles 66 57 .537 2 San Francisco 61 62 .496 7 San Diego 48 77 .384 21

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 24, Philadelphia 4, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0

Washington 5, St. Louis 4

Colorado 5, Atlanta 3

Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 6, 2nd game

Arizona 5, San Diego 1

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0

Washington 8, Miami 2

Cincinnati 2, San Francisco 1, 11 innings

Colorado 11, Atlanta 5

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2

Arizona 9, San Diego 4

L.A. Dodgers 11, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-7) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-7), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Chen 4-9) at Washington (Milone 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 4-3) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 4-4) at Cincinnati (Harvey 5-7), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 2-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 12-3), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 13-6) at San Diego (Richard 7-10), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 5-4) at Seattle (Ramirez 0-2), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Philadelphia at Charlotte, N.C., 7:10 p.m.

