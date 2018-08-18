Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

August 18, 2018 10:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 68 53 .562
Philadelphia 68 54 .557 ½
Washington 62 61 .504 7
New York 52 69 .430 16
Miami 48 76 .387 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 71 50 .587
Milwaukee 68 56 .548
St. Louis 67 56 .545 5
Pittsburgh 61 62 .496 11
Cincinnati 53 69 .434 18½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 68 55 .553
Colorado 66 56 .541
Los Angeles 66 57 .537 2
San Francisco 61 62 .496 7
San Diego 48 77 .384 21

___

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0

Washington 8, Miami 2

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Cincinnati 2, San Francisco 1, 11 innings

Colorado 11, Atlanta 5

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2

Arizona 9, San Diego 4

L.A. Dodgers 11, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco (Suarez 4-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 6-10), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-9) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 9-9), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 10-9) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-3), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Lopez 2-3) at Washington (Gonzalez 7-9), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 12-4) at St. Louis (Gant 5-4), 2:15 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 12-8) at San Diego (Kennedy 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-5) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-8) vs. Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-9) at Charlotte, N.C., 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington