East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 68 53 .562 — Philadelphia 68 55 .553 1 Washington 62 61 .504 7 New York 53 69 .434 15½ Miami 48 76 .387 21½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 71 50 .587 — Milwaukee 68 56 .548 4½ St. Louis 67 56 .545 5 Pittsburgh 61 62 .496 11 Cincinnati 53 69 .434 18½ West Division W L Pct GB Arizona 68 55 .553 — Colorado 66 56 .541 1½ Los Angeles 66 57 .537 2 San Francisco 61 62 .496 7 San Diego 48 77 .384 21

___

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0

Washington 8, Miami 2

Advertisement

Cincinnati 2, San Francisco 1, 11 innings

Colorado 11, Atlanta 5

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2

Arizona 9, San Diego 4

L.A. Dodgers 11, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 1

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco (Suarez 4-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 6-10), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-9) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 9-9), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 10-9) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-3), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Lopez 2-3) at Washington (Gonzalez 7-9), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 12-4) at St. Louis (Gant 5-4), 2:15 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 12-8) at San Diego (Kennedy 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-5) at Seattle (Elias 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-8) vs. Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-9) at Williamsport, Pa., 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.