East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 68 54 .557 — Philadelphia 68 55 .553 ½ Washington 62 62 .500 7 New York 53 69 .434 15 Miami 49 76 .392 20½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 71 51 .582 — St. Louis 68 56 .548 4 Milwaukee 68 57 .544 4½ Pittsburgh 62 62 .500 10 Cincinnati 55 69 .444 17 West Division W L Pct GB Arizona 68 56 .548 — Colorado 67 56 .545 ½ Los Angeles 66 58 .532 2 San Francisco 61 64 .488 7½ San Diego 49 77 .389 20

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 1

Miami 7, Washington 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Cincinnati 7, San Francisco 1

Colorado 5, Atlanta 3, 10 innings

St. Louis 7, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 7, Arizona 6

Seattle 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 11, San Francisco 4

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Philadelphia at Williamsport, Pa., 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Gausman 7-9) at Pittsburgh (Archer 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 6-8) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bailey 1-10) at Milwaukee (Anderson 7-7), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

