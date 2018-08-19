Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

August 19, 2018 4:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 68 55 .553
Philadelphia 68 55 .553
Washington 62 63 .496 7
New York 53 69 .434 14½
Miami 50 76 .397 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 71 51 .582
St. Louis 68 56 .548 4
Milwaukee 68 57 .544
Pittsburgh 62 62 .500 10
Cincinnati 55 69 .444 17
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 68 56 .548
Colorado 68 56 .548
Los Angeles 66 58 .532 2
San Francisco 61 64 .488
San Diego 49 77 .389 20

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 1

Miami 7, Washington 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 1

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Cincinnati 7, San Francisco 1

Colorado 5, Atlanta 3, 10 innings

St. Louis 7, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 7, Arizona 6

Seattle 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 11, San Francisco 4

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Colorado 4, Atlanta 2

Miami 12, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Philadelphia at Williamsport, Pa., 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Gausman 7-9) at Pittsburgh (Archer 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 6-8) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bailey 1-10) at Milwaukee (Anderson 7-7), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

'Old Ironsides' tugged to Fort Independence