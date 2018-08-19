|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|68
|55
|.553
|—
|Philadelphia
|68
|55
|.553
|—
|Washington
|62
|63
|.496
|7
|New York
|53
|69
|.434
|14½
|Miami
|50
|76
|.397
|19½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|71
|51
|.582
|—
|St. Louis
|68
|56
|.548
|4
|Milwaukee
|68
|57
|.544
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|62
|62
|.500
|10
|Cincinnati
|55
|69
|.444
|17
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|68
|56
|.548
|—
|Colorado
|68
|56
|.548
|—
|Los Angeles
|66
|58
|.532
|2
|San Francisco
|61
|64
|.488
|7½
|San Diego
|49
|77
|.389
|20
___
N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 1
Miami 7, Washington 5, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Cincinnati 7, San Francisco 1
Colorado 5, Atlanta 3, 10 innings
St. Louis 7, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 7, Arizona 6
Seattle 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings
Cincinnati 11, San Francisco 4
Colorado 4, Atlanta 2
Miami 12, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Philadelphia at Williamsport, Pa., 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Gausman 7-9) at Pittsburgh (Archer 4-5), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Holland 6-8) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bailey 1-10) at Milwaukee (Anderson 7-7), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gomber 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
