National League

August 21, 2018 11:22 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 70 55 .560
Philadelphia 68 56 .548
Washington 62 63 .496 8
New York 55 70 .440 15
Miami 50 76 .397 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 71 53 .573
Milwaukee 70 57 .551
St. Louis 69 57 .548 3
Pittsburgh 63 64 .496
Cincinnati 55 70 .440 16½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 69 56 .552
Colorado 68 57 .544 1
Los Angeles 67 59 .532
San Francisco 62 65 .488 8
San Diego 50 78 .391 20½

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 1, Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 13 innings

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 2

St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1

Detroit 2, Chicago Cubs 1

N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 3

San Diego 4, Colorado 3

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Stephenson 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Williams 10-9), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 9-4) at Washington (Strasburg 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-5) at Detroit (Liriano 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-8) at Miami (Richards 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Kelly 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Nix 1-1) at Colorado (Gray 9-7), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Despaigne 2-1) at Arizona (Buchholz 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

