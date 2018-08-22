Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

August 22, 2018 4:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 70 55 .560
Philadelphia 68 57 .544 2
Washington 63 63 .500
New York 55 70 .440 15
Miami 50 77 .394 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 71 53 .573
St. Louis 70 57 .551
Milwaukee 70 58 .547 3
Pittsburgh 63 64 .496
Cincinnati 56 70 .444 16
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 70 56 .556
Colorado 68 57 .544
Los Angeles 67 60 .528
San Francisco 62 65 .488
San Diego 50 78 .391 21

___

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 1, Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 13 innings

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 2

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 10, Philadelphia 4

Detroit 2, Chicago Cubs 1

N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Yankees 2, Miami 1, 12 innings

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 7

San Diego 4, Colorado 3

Arizona 5, L.A. Angels 4

St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Stephenson 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Williams 10-9), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 9-4) at Washington (Strasburg 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-5) at Detroit (Liriano 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-8) at Miami (Richards 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Kelly 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Nix 1-1) at Colorado (Gray 9-7), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Despaigne 2-1) at Arizona (Buchholz 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 14-3) at Washington (Scherzer 16-5), 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-7), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 11-7), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 10-6) at Miami (Straily 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 8-9), 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

F-16C Fighting Falcon prepares to refuel in midair

Today in History

1945: Truman orders seizure of US oil refineries