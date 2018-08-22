East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 70 55 .560 — Philadelphia 68 57 .544 2 Washington 63 63 .500 7½ New York 55 70 .440 15 Miami 50 77 .394 21 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 71 53 .573 — St. Louis 70 57 .551 2½ Milwaukee 70 58 .547 3 Pittsburgh 63 64 .496 9½ Cincinnati 56 70 .444 16 West Division W L Pct GB Arizona 70 56 .556 — Colorado 68 57 .544 1½ Los Angeles 67 60 .528 3½ San Francisco 62 65 .488 8½ San Diego 50 78 .391 21

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 1, Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 13 innings

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 2

St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 10, Philadelphia 4

Detroit 2, Chicago Cubs 1

N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Yankees 2, Miami 1, 12 innings

Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 7

San Diego 4, Colorado 3

Arizona 5, L.A. Angels 4

St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Stephenson 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Williams 10-9), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 9-4) at Washington (Strasburg 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-5) at Detroit (Liriano 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-8) at Miami (Richards 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Kelly 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Nix 1-1) at Colorado (Gray 9-7), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Despaigne 2-1) at Arizona (Buchholz 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 14-3) at Washington (Scherzer 16-5), 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-7), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 11-7), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 10-6) at Miami (Straily 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 8-9), 8:05 p.m.

