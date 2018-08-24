Listen Live Sports

National League

August 24, 2018 10:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 72 55 .567
Philadelphia 69 58 .543 3
Washington 64 64 .500
New York 56 71 .441 16
Miami 51 78 .395 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 73 53 .579
St. Louis 71 57 .555 3
Milwaukee 71 58 .550
Pittsburgh 63 65 .492 11
Cincinnati 56 72 .438 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 71 56 .559
Colorado 70 57 .551 1
Los Angeles 67 61 .523
San Francisco 63 66 .488 9
San Diego 50 80 .385 22½

___

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Washington 0

San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Colorado 4, San Diego 3

Atlanta 5, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 1

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 7-10) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-9), 2:20 p.m.

Texas (Perez 2-5) at San Francisco (Suarez 4-9), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Roark 8-12) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 8-6), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-10) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-5), 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Sanchez 6-4) at Miami (Chen 4-9), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 9-9) at Milwaukee (Chacin 13-4), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 7-3) at Arizona (Ray 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 5-5) at Colorado (Marquez 11-9), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Kennedy 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-5), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

