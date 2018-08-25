Listen Live Sports

National League

August 25, 2018 5:53 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 72 56 .563
Philadelphia 69 59 .539 3
Washington 64 65 .496
New York 57 71 .445 15
Miami 52 78 .400 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 75 53 .586
St. Louis 72 57 .558
Milwaukee 72 58 .554 4
Pittsburgh 63 66 .488 12½
Cincinnati 56 74 .431 20
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 71 57 .555
Colorado 70 58 .547 1
Los Angeles 68 61 .527
San Francisco 63 67 .485 9
San Diego 50 81 .382 22½

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2, 10 innings

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 2

Miami 1, Atlanta 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 0

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6, 15 innings

St. Louis 7, Colorado 5

Seattle 6, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 1

Texas 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 6

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-9) at Toronto (Estrada 7-9), 1:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Gausman 8-9) at Miami (Lopez 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Rodriguez 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-10), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 4-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 8-7), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bailey 1-11) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-10), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 3-0) at Colorado (Anderson 6-6), 3:10 p.m.

Texas (Gallardo 7-2) at San Francisco (Holland 6-8), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Erlin 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 8-7) at Arizona (Greinke 12-8), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

