|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|72
|57
|.558
|—
|Philadelphia
|69
|60
|.535
|3
|Washington
|64
|66
|.492
|8½
|New York
|58
|71
|.450
|14
|Miami
|53
|78
|.405
|20
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|75
|53
|.586
|—
|St. Louis
|72
|58
|.554
|4
|Milwaukee
|72
|59
|.550
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|64
|66
|.492
|12
|Cincinnati
|56
|74
|.431
|20
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|71
|58
|.550
|—
|Colorado
|71
|58
|.550
|—
|Los Angeles
|69
|61
|.531
|2½
|San Francisco
|64
|67
|.489
|8
|San Diego
|50
|82
|.379
|22½
___
Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 6
N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 0
San Francisco 5, Texas 3
Toronto 8, Philadelphia 6
Miami 3, Atlanta 1
Pittsburgh 9, Milwaukee 1
Colorado 9, St. Louis 1
Seattle 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 4, 12 innings
Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 6-7) at Philadelphia (Eflin 9-4), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 9-3) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 14-5), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 10-7) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.
Arizona (Corbin 10-4) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.