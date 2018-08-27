Listen Live Sports

National League

August 27, 2018
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 73 57 .562
Philadelphia 70 60 .538 3
Washington 65 66 .496
New York 58 72 .446 15
Miami 53 79 .402 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 76 53 .589
St. Louis 73 58 .557 4
Milwaukee 73 59 .553
Pittsburgh 64 67 .489 13
Cincinnati 56 75 .427 21
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 72 58 .554
Colorado 71 59 .546 1
Los Angeles 70 61 .534
San Francisco 65 67 .492 8
San Diego 50 83 .376 23½

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 6

N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 0

San Francisco 5, Texas 3

Toronto 8, Philadelphia 6

Miami 3, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 9, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 9, St. Louis 1

Seattle 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 4, 12 innings

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 3

Atlanta 4, Miami 0

Washington 15, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 0

St. Louis 12, Colorado 3

San Francisco 3, Texas 1

Arizona 5, Seattle 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 3

Monday’s Games

Washington (Strasburg 6-7) at Philadelphia (Eflin 9-4), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 9-3) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 14-5), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 10-7) at L.A. Angels (Despaigne 2-2), 10:07 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 10-4) at San Francisco (Stratton 8-7), 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington (Scherzer 16-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 15-3), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Urena 4-12) at Boston (Johnson 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Guerra 6-8) at Cincinnati (Romano 7-10), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-7), 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4) at Texas (Colon 7-11), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-9), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Nova 7-8) at St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 11-7) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 8-11) at San Diego (Nix 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

Arizona (Buchholz 7-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-5), 10:15 p.m.

