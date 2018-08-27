|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|73
|57
|.562
|—
|Philadelphia
|70
|60
|.538
|3
|Washington
|65
|66
|.496
|8½
|New York
|58
|72
|.446
|15
|Miami
|53
|79
|.402
|21
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|76
|53
|.589
|—
|St. Louis
|73
|58
|.557
|4
|Milwaukee
|73
|59
|.553
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|64
|67
|.489
|13
|Cincinnati
|56
|75
|.427
|21
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|72
|58
|.554
|—
|Colorado
|71
|59
|.546
|1
|Los Angeles
|70
|61
|.534
|2½
|San Francisco
|65
|67
|.492
|8
|San Diego
|50
|83
|.376
|23½
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 3
Atlanta 4, Miami 0
Washington 15, N.Y. Mets 0
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 0
St. Louis 12, Colorado 3
San Francisco 3, Texas 1
Arizona 5, Seattle 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 3
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 16-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 15-3), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Urena 4-12) at Boston (Johnson 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Guerra 6-8) at Cincinnati (Romano 7-10), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-7), 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4) at Texas (Colon 7-11), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-9), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Nova 7-8) at St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 11-7) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 8-11) at San Diego (Nix 1-2), 10:10 p.m.
Arizona (Buchholz 7-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-5), 10:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
