East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 73 57 .562 — Philadelphia 70 61 .534 3½ Washington 66 66 .500 8 New York 58 73 .443 15½ Miami 53 79 .402 21 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 77 53 .592 — St. Louis 73 58 .557 4½ Milwaukee 73 59 .553 5 Pittsburgh 64 67 .489 13½ Cincinnati 56 75 .427 21½ West Division W L Pct GB Arizona 72 59 .550 — Colorado 71 60 .542 1 Los Angeles 70 61 .534 2 San Francisco 66 67 .496 7 San Diego 50 83 .376 23

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 3

Atlanta 4, Miami 0

Washington 15, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 0

St. Louis 12, Colorado 3

San Francisco 3, Texas 1

Arizona 5, Seattle 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 3

Monday’s Games

Washington 5, Philadelphia 3

Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Mets 4

L.A. Angels 10, Colorado 7

San Francisco 2, Arizona 0

Tuesday’s Games

Washington (Scherzer 16-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 15-3), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Urena 4-12) at Boston (Johnson 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Guerra 6-8) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Stanek 2-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-7), 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4) at Texas (Jurado 2-3), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-9), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Nova 7-8) at St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 11-7) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 8-11) at San Diego (Nix 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

Arizona (Buchholz 7-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-5), 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 4-8) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 12-9) at San Diego (Lucchesi 6-7), 3:40 p.m.

Miami (Richards 3-7) at Boston (Price 14-6), 6:35 p.m.

Washington (Gonzalez 7-11) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-9), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 6-4) at Cincinnati (Harvey 6-7), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-3) at Atlanta (Newcomb 11-6), 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6) at Texas (Minor 10-6), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 10-9) at St. Louis (Mikolas 13-3), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 13-7) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-1), 10:15 p.m.

