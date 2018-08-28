East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 73 57 .562 — Philadelphia 70 61 .534 3½ Washington 66 66 .500 8 New York 58 73 .443 15½ Miami 53 79 .402 21 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 77 53 .592 — St. Louis 73 58 .557 4½ Milwaukee 73 59 .553 5 Pittsburgh 64 67 .489 13½ Cincinnati 56 75 .427 21½ West Division W L Pct GB Arizona 72 59 .550 — Colorado 71 60 .542 1 Los Angeles 70 61 .534 2 San Francisco 66 67 .496 7 San Diego 50 83 .376 23

___

Monday’s Games

Washington 5, Philadelphia 3

Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Mets 4

L.A. Angels 10, Colorado 7

San Francisco 2, Arizona 0

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 4-8) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Seattle (Ramirez 1-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 6-7), 3:40 p.m.

Miami (Richards 3-7) at Boston (Price 14-6), 6:35 p.m.

Washington (Gonzalez 7-11) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-9), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 6-4) at Cincinnati (Harvey 6-7), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Castillo 3-2) at Atlanta (Newcomb 11-6), 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6) at Texas (Minor 10-6), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 10-9) at St. Louis (Mikolas 13-3), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 13-7) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-1), 10:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

