|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|73
|57
|.562
|—
|Philadelphia
|70
|61
|.534
|3½
|Washington
|66
|66
|.500
|8
|New York
|58
|73
|.443
|15½
|Miami
|53
|79
|.402
|21
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|77
|53
|.592
|—
|St. Louis
|73
|58
|.557
|4½
|Milwaukee
|73
|59
|.553
|5
|Pittsburgh
|64
|67
|.489
|13½
|Cincinnati
|56
|75
|.427
|21½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|72
|59
|.550
|—
|Colorado
|71
|60
|.542
|1
|Los Angeles
|70
|61
|.534
|2
|San Francisco
|66
|67
|.496
|7
|San Diego
|50
|83
|.376
|23
Washington 5, Philadelphia 3
Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Mets 4
L.A. Angels 10, Colorado 7
San Francisco 2, Arizona 0
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 4-8) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Seattle (Ramirez 1-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 6-7), 3:40 p.m.
Miami (Richards 3-7) at Boston (Price 14-6), 6:35 p.m.
Washington (Gonzalez 7-11) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-9), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 6-4) at Cincinnati (Harvey 6-7), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Castillo 3-2) at Atlanta (Newcomb 11-6), 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6) at Texas (Minor 10-6), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 10-9) at St. Louis (Mikolas 13-3), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Godley 13-7) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-1), 10:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
