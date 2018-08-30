|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|74
|58
|.561
|—
|Philadelphia
|71
|62
|.534
|3½
|Washington
|67
|67
|.500
|8
|New York
|59
|74
|.444
|15½
|Miami
|53
|81
|.396
|22
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|78
|54
|.591
|—
|Milwaukee
|75
|60
|.556
|4½
|St. Louis
|74
|59
|.556
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|65
|68
|.489
|13½
|Cincinnati
|57
|77
|.425
|22
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|73
|60
|.549
|—
|Colorado
|72
|60
|.545
|½
|Los Angeles
|72
|61
|.541
|1
|San Francisco
|67
|68
|.496
|7
|San Diego
|52
|83
|.385
|22
___
Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 1st game, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 10, Chicago Cubs 3, 2nd game
San Diego 8, Seattle 3
Boston 14, Miami 6
Philadelphia 8, Washington 6
Milwaukee 13, Cincinnati 12, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 8, Atlanta 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Texas 1
Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 0
Arizona 3, San Francisco 1
Milwaukee 2, Cincinnati 1, 11 innings
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 11-9) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-10), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 13-5) at Washington (Roark 8-13), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 3-5) at Miami (Straily 5-6), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 10-9) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-5), 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bailey 1-12) at St. Louis (Gomber 4-0), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 13-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 4-4) at San Diego (Kennedy 0-2), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-6) at San Francisco (Suarez 5-9), 10:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
