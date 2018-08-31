Listen Live Sports

National League

August 31, 2018 1:31 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 74 59 .556
Philadelphia 71 62 .534 3
Washington 67 67 .500
New York 59 74 .444 15
Miami 53 81 .396 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 79 54 .594
St. Louis 75 59 .560
Milwaukee 75 60 .556 5
Pittsburgh 65 69 .485 14½
Cincinnati 57 77 .425 22½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 74 60 .552
Colorado 72 60 .545 1
Los Angeles 72 62 .537 2
San Francisco 67 68 .496
San Diego 52 83 .385 22½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 1st game, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 10, Chicago Cubs 3, 2nd game

San Diego 8, Seattle 3

Boston 14, Miami 6

Philadelphia 8, Washington 6

Milwaukee 13, Cincinnati 12, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 8, Atlanta 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Texas 1

Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 0

Arizona 3, San Francisco 1

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 2, Cincinnati 1, 11 innings

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago Cubs 5, Atlanta 4

Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 11-9) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-10), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 13-5) at Washington (Roark 8-13), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 3-5) at Miami (Straily 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 10-9) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-5), 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bailey 1-12) at St. Louis (Gomber 4-0), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 13-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 4-4) at San Diego (Kennedy 0-2), 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-6) at San Francisco (Suarez 5-9), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

