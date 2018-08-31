|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|74
|60
|.552
|—
|Philadelphia
|72
|62
|.537
|2
|Washington
|67
|68
|.496
|7½
|New York
|59
|74
|.444
|14½
|Miami
|53
|82
|.393
|21½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|79
|55
|.590
|—
|St. Louis
|76
|59
|.563
|3½
|Milwaukee
|76
|60
|.559
|4
|Pittsburgh
|66
|69
|.489
|13½
|Cincinnati
|57
|78
|.422
|22½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|74
|60
|.552
|—
|Colorado
|72
|61
|.541
|1½
|Los Angeles
|72
|62
|.537
|2
|San Francisco
|67
|68
|.496
|7½
|San Diego
|53
|83
|.390
|22
___
Milwaukee 2, Cincinnati 1, 11 innings
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 0
Chicago Cubs 5, Atlanta 4
Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
San Diego 3, Colorado 2, 13 innings
Milwaukee 4, Washington 1
Philadelphia 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings
Toronto 6, Miami 5
Pittsburgh 3, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 12, Cincinnati 5
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11) at San Francisco (Holland 7-8), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 10-10) at Philadelphia (Eflin 9-5), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 9-7) at Washington (Strasburg 7-7), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 4-7) at Atlanta (Gausman 9-9), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 7-10) at Miami (Chen 5-9), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 7-11) at St. Louis (Poncedeleon 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 10-7) at San Diego (Erlin 3-4), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Corbin 10-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-5), 9:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 5:05 p.m.
