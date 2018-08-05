National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina 15 1 4 49 43 15 Seattle 9 4 6 33 22 15 Orlando 8 6 6 30 29 28 Portland 8 6 5 29 30 24 Chicago 7 4 7 28 26 22 Utah 6 6 7 25 16 19 Houston 6 8 5 23 23 30 Washington 2 13 4 10 11 27 Sky Blue FC 0 13 4 4 14 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday’s Matches

North Carolina 2, Portland 1

Sky Blue FC 2, Orlando 2

Utah 2, Houston 1

Seattle 2, Washington 0

Wednesday’s Match

Washington at Utah, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Match

North Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Matches

Seattle at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.

Portland at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

