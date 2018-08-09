Listen Live Sports

National Women’s Soccer League

August 9, 2018
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 15 1 4 49 43 15
Seattle 9 4 6 33 22 15
Orlando 8 6 6 30 29 28
Portland 8 6 5 29 30 24
Chicago 7 4 7 28 26 22
Utah 7 6 7 28 17 19
Houston 6 8 5 23 23 30
Washington 2 14 4 10 11 28
Sky Blue FC 0 13 4 4 14 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday’s Match

Utah 1, Washington 0

Friday’s Match

North Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Matches

Seattle at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.

Portland at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 15

Chicago at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

