National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina 15 1 5 50 44 16 Seattle 10 4 6 36 23 15 Orlando 8 6 6 30 29 28 Portland 8 6 5 29 30 24 Chicago 7 4 8 29 27 23 Utah 7 7 7 28 17 20 Houston 6 8 5 23 23 30 Washington 2 14 4 10 11 28 Sky Blue FC 0 13 4 4 14 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday’s Match

North Carolina 1, Chicago 1, tie

Saturday’s Matches

Seattle 1, Utah 0

Houston at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.

Portland at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 15

Chicago at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 17

Washington at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 18

Utah at Sky Blue FC, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

