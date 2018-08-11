Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Women’s Soccer League

August 11, 2018 5:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 15 1 5 50 44 16
Seattle 10 4 6 36 23 15
Orlando 8 6 6 30 29 28
Portland 8 6 5 29 30 24
Chicago 7 4 8 29 27 23
Utah 7 7 7 28 17 20
Houston 6 8 5 23 23 30
Washington 2 14 4 10 11 28
Sky Blue FC 0 13 4 4 14 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday’s Match

North Carolina 1, Chicago 1, tie

Saturday’s Matches

Seattle 1, Utah 0

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Houston at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.

Portland at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 15

Chicago at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 17

Washington at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 18

Utah at Sky Blue FC, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Chicago at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington