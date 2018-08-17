National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina 15 1 5 50 44 16 Seattle 10 4 7 37 23 15 Portland 9 6 5 32 32 24 Orlando 8 7 6 30 29 30 Chicago 7 4 9 30 27 23 Houston 8 8 5 29 29 31 Utah 7 7 7 28 17 20 Washington 2 15 4 10 11 32 Sky Blue FC 0 14 4 4 15 36

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday’s Match

Chicago 0, Seattle 0, tie

Friday’s Match

Houston 4, Washington 0

Advertisement

Saturday’s Matches

Utah at Sky Blue FC, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 21

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Utah at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Portland, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25

North Carolina at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 8 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.