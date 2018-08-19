Listen Live Sports

National Women’s Soccer League

August 19, 2018 12:49 am
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 15 1 5 50 44 16
Seattle 10 4 7 37 23 15
Portland 9 6 6 33 34 26
Chicago 7 4 10 31 29 25
Orlando 8 7 6 30 29 30
Houston 8 8 5 29 29 31
Utah 7 7 8 29 19 22
Washington 2 15 4 10 11 32
Sky Blue FC 0 14 5 5 17 38

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday’s Match

Chicago 0, Seattle 0, tie

Friday’s Match

Houston 4, Washington 0

Saturday’s Matches

Utah 2, Sky Blue FC 2, tie

Orlando 0, North Carolina 0, 1st half, abandoned weather

Chicago 2, Portland 2

Sunday’s Match

Orlando 0, North Carolina 0, 10 a.m., completion of abandoned game

Tuesday, Aug. 21

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Utah at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Portland, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25

North Carolina at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 8 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

