National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|16
|1
|5
|53
|47
|16
|Seattle
|11
|4
|7
|40
|25
|15
|Portland
|9
|6
|6
|33
|34
|26
|Chicago
|7
|4
|10
|31
|29
|25
|Orlando
|8
|8
|6
|30
|29
|33
|Utah
|7
|7
|8
|29
|19
|22
|Houston
|8
|9
|5
|29
|29
|33
|Washington
|2
|15
|4
|10
|11
|32
|Sky Blue FC
|0
|14
|5
|5
|17
|38
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Seattle 2, Houston 0
Utah at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Sky Blue FC at Portland, 11 p.m.
North Carolina at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Washington, 8 p.m.
Sky Blue FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.