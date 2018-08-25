Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Women’s Soccer League

August 25, 2018 10:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 16 1 6 54 48 17
Seattle 11 4 8 41 26 16
Portland 11 6 6 38 37 27
Utah 8 7 8 32 20 22
Chicago 7 4 10 31 29 25
Orlando 8 8 6 30 29 33
Houston 8 9 5 29 29 33
Washington 2 17 4 10 11 34
Sky Blue FC 0 15 5 5 18 40

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday’s Match

Seattle 2, Houston 0

Wednesday’s Matches

Utah 1, Washington 0

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their IT modernization progress in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Portland 2, Sky Blue FC 1

Saturday’s Matches

North Carolina 1, Seattle 1, tie

Chicago at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Portland 1, Washington 0

Sky Blue FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 1

Sky Blue FC at Washington, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|5 Incident Response '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Malaysian marines complete CARAT simulation for enhanced cooperation

Today in History

1783: Treaty of Paris signed