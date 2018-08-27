National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina 16 1 6 54 48 17 Seattle 11 4 8 41 26 16 Portland 11 6 6 39 37 27 Chicago 8 4 10 34 32 26 Houston 9 9 5 32 35 34 Utah 8 7 8 32 20 22 Orlando 8 9 6 30 30 36 Washington 2 17 4 10 11 34 Sky Blue FC 0 16 5 5 19 46

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Tuesday’s Match

Seattle 2, Houston 0

Wednesday’s Matches

Utah 1, Washington 0

Portland 2, Sky Blue FC 1

Saturday’s Matches

North Carolina 1, Seattle 1, tie

Chicago 3, Orlando 1

Portland 1, Washington 0

Houston 6, Sky Blue FC 1

Saturday, Sept. 1

Sky Blue FC at Washington, 7 p.m.

