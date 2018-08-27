National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|16
|1
|6
|54
|48
|17
|Seattle
|11
|4
|8
|41
|26
|16
|Portland
|11
|6
|6
|39
|37
|27
|Chicago
|8
|4
|10
|34
|32
|26
|Houston
|9
|9
|5
|32
|35
|34
|Utah
|8
|7
|8
|32
|20
|22
|Orlando
|8
|9
|6
|30
|30
|36
|Washington
|2
|17
|4
|10
|11
|34
|Sky Blue FC
|0
|16
|5
|5
|19
|46
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Seattle 2, Houston 0
Utah 1, Washington 0
Portland 2, Sky Blue FC 1
North Carolina 1, Seattle 1, tie
Chicago 3, Orlando 1
Portland 1, Washington 0
Houston 6, Sky Blue FC 1
Sky Blue FC at Washington, 7 p.m.
