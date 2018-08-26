Nationals 15, Mets 0

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton rf 6 2 4 2 0 0 .304 Turner ss 4 2 2 0 1 1 .269 Miller p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Herrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Glover p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rendon 3b 5 2 3 0 0 0 .295 Zimmerman 1b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .255 Soto lf 4 2 1 2 1 1 .290 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .231 c-Harper ph-cf 2 2 2 3 0 0 .249 Difo 2b-ss 5 2 2 3 0 0 .240 Kieboom c 4 1 0 1 1 1 .193 Rodriguez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .167 a-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Reynolds ph-2b 1 2 1 4 0 0 .260 Totals 42 15 16 15 4 10

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 McNeil 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .340 Reyes 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .201 Conforto lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .233 Frazier 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .232 Bruce 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .215 Jackson cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Bautista rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .199 Nido c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .146 Matz p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .081 b-Flores ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .275 Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Oswalt p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 30 0 3 0 5 7

Washington 000 001 086—15 16 0 New York 000 000 000— 0 3 0

a-grounded out for Rodriguez in the 7th. b-walked for Matz in the 7th. c-doubled for Taylor in the 8th. d-hit by pitch for Holland in the 8th.

LOB_Washington 5, New York 8. 2B_Turner (19), Zimmerman (12), Harper (26). HR_Difo (5), off Bashlor; Eaton (5), off Bashlor; Reynolds (12), off Oswalt. RBIs_Eaton 2 (25), Soto 2 (47), Difo 3 (33), Kieboom (6), Harper 3 (84), Reynolds 4 (34). SB_Eaton (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Soto, Taylor, Difo); New York 3 (Frazier, Jackson, Nido). RISP_Washington 7 for 15; New York 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Soto, Bruce, Bautista. GIDP_Miller.

DP_New York 1 (Bruce, Rosario, Oswalt).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodriguez, W, 2-1 6 2 0 0 4 3 97 4.54 Holland, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 6.09 Miller 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 3.80 Herrera 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 2.44 Glover 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 6.75 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz, L, 5-11 7 5 1 1 1 7 97 4.36 Sewald 1-3 3 5 5 2 1 24 5.54 Bashlor 2-3 2 3 3 0 2 24 4.94 Oswalt 1 6 6 6 1 0 30 5.84

Inherited runners-scored_Glover 1-0, Bashlor 1-1. HBP_Bashlor (Reynolds). WP_Rodriguez.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:25. A_23,192 (41,922).

