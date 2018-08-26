Listen Live Sports

Nationals 15, Mets 0

August 26, 2018 4:57 pm
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Eaton rf 6 2 4 2 0 0 .304
Turner ss 4 2 2 0 1 1 .269
Miller p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Herrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Glover p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rendon 3b 5 2 3 0 0 0 .295
Zimmerman 1b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .255
Soto lf 4 2 1 2 1 1 .290
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .231
c-Harper ph-cf 2 2 2 3 0 0 .249
Difo 2b-ss 5 2 2 3 0 0 .240
Kieboom c 4 1 0 1 1 1 .193
Rodriguez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .167
a-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Reynolds ph-2b 1 2 1 4 0 0 .260
Totals 42 15 16 15 4 10
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242
McNeil 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .340
Reyes 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .201
Conforto lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .233
Frazier 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .232
Bruce 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .215
Jackson cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Bautista rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .199
Nido c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .146
Matz p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .081
b-Flores ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .275
Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Oswalt p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 30 0 3 0 5 7
Washington 000 001 086—15 16 0
New York 000 000 000— 0 3 0

a-grounded out for Rodriguez in the 7th. b-walked for Matz in the 7th. c-doubled for Taylor in the 8th. d-hit by pitch for Holland in the 8th.

LOB_Washington 5, New York 8. 2B_Turner (19), Zimmerman (12), Harper (26). HR_Difo (5), off Bashlor; Eaton (5), off Bashlor; Reynolds (12), off Oswalt. RBIs_Eaton 2 (25), Soto 2 (47), Difo 3 (33), Kieboom (6), Harper 3 (84), Reynolds 4 (34). SB_Eaton (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Soto, Taylor, Difo); New York 3 (Frazier, Jackson, Nido). RISP_Washington 7 for 15; New York 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Soto, Bruce, Bautista. GIDP_Miller.

DP_New York 1 (Bruce, Rosario, Oswalt).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodriguez, W, 2-1 6 2 0 0 4 3 97 4.54
Holland, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 6.09
Miller 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 3.80
Herrera 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 2.44
Glover 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 6.75
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Matz, L, 5-11 7 5 1 1 1 7 97 4.36
Sewald 1-3 3 5 5 2 1 24 5.54
Bashlor 2-3 2 3 3 0 2 24 4.94
Oswalt 1 6 6 6 1 0 30 5.84

Inherited runners-scored_Glover 1-0, Bashlor 1-1. HBP_Bashlor (Reynolds). WP_Rodriguez.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:25. A_23,192 (41,922).

