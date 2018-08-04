Nationals 6, Reds 2

Cincinnati Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Peraza ss 4 1 1 1 T.Trner ss 5 0 0 0 Votto 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Soto lf 4 3 2 0 Suarez 3b 4 1 2 1 Rendon 3b 5 0 3 2 Gennett 2b 4 0 0 0 Harper rf 3 0 0 0 M.Wllms rf 4 0 3 0 Eaton rf 0 0 0 0 Brnhart c 2 0 0 0 M.Adams 1b 3 1 2 2 Casali c 1 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 3 1 1 0 P.Tcker lf 4 0 0 0 Kieboom c 2 1 0 0 M.Hrvey p 2 0 0 0 Hllcksn p 2 0 0 0 Brice p 0 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0 Ervin ph 1 0 0 0 Mar.Ryn ph 1 0 0 0 Je.Ryes p 0 0 0 0 Madson p 0 0 0 0 Dixon ph 1 0 0 0 K.Hrrra p 0 0 0 0 Hmilton cf 3 0 0 0 Difo 2b 4 0 2 2 Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 32 6 10 6

Cincinnati 100 100 000—2 Washington 111 120 00x—6

DP_Cincinnati 1, Washington 1. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Washington 9. 2B_M.Williams 2 (2), J.Soto (16), Rendon 2 (28), M.Adams (9), Difo (10). HR_Peraza (6), Suarez (26), M.Adams (18). S_Hellickson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Cincinnati Harvey L,5-7 4 9 5 5 2 1 Brice 2 1 1 1 2 2 Reyes 2 0 0 0 0 0 Washington Hellickson W,5-2 5 2-3 4 2 2 0 3 Grace 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Madson 1 0 0 0 0 0 Herrera 1 1 0 0 1 1

M.Harvey pitched to 1 batter in the 5th

HBP_by Hellickson (Votto), by Brice (Harper), by Reyes (Kieboom), by Madson (Votto). WP_Brice.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:05. A_36,149 (41,313).

