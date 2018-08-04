Listen Live Sports

Nationals 6, Reds 2

August 4, 2018 10:23 pm
 
Cincinnati Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Peraza ss 4 1 1 1 T.Trner ss 5 0 0 0
Votto 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Soto lf 4 3 2 0
Suarez 3b 4 1 2 1 Rendon 3b 5 0 3 2
Gennett 2b 4 0 0 0 Harper rf 3 0 0 0
M.Wllms rf 4 0 3 0 Eaton rf 0 0 0 0
Brnhart c 2 0 0 0 M.Adams 1b 3 1 2 2
Casali c 1 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 3 1 1 0
P.Tcker lf 4 0 0 0 Kieboom c 2 1 0 0
M.Hrvey p 2 0 0 0 Hllcksn p 2 0 0 0
Brice p 0 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0
Ervin ph 1 0 0 0 Mar.Ryn ph 1 0 0 0
Je.Ryes p 0 0 0 0 Madson p 0 0 0 0
Dixon ph 1 0 0 0 K.Hrrra p 0 0 0 0
Hmilton cf 3 0 0 0 Difo 2b 4 0 2 2
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 32 6 10 6
Cincinnati 100 100 000—2
Washington 111 120 00x—6

DP_Cincinnati 1, Washington 1. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Washington 9. 2B_M.Williams 2 (2), J.Soto (16), Rendon 2 (28), M.Adams (9), Difo (10). HR_Peraza (6), Suarez (26), M.Adams (18). S_Hellickson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Harvey L,5-7 4 9 5 5 2 1
Brice 2 1 1 1 2 2
Reyes 2 0 0 0 0 0
Washington
Hellickson W,5-2 5 2-3 4 2 2 0 3
Grace 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Madson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Herrera 1 1 0 0 1 1

M.Harvey pitched to 1 batter in the 5th

HBP_by Hellickson (Votto), by Brice (Harper), by Reyes (Kieboom), by Madson (Votto). WP_Brice.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:05. A_36,149 (41,313).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

