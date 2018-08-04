Nationals 6, Reds 2

|Cincinnati
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Peraza ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|T.Trner ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Soto lf
|4
|3
|2
|0
|Suarez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Rendon 3b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|Gennett 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Wllms rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Eaton rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Casali c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|P.Tcker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kieboom c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|M.Hrvey p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hllcksn p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ervin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mar.Ryn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Je.Ryes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dixon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hrrra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hmilton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Difo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|32
|6
|10
|6
|Cincinnati
|100
|100
|000—2
|Washington
|111
|120
|00x—6
DP_Cincinnati 1, Washington 1. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Washington 9. 2B_M.Williams 2 (2), J.Soto (16), Rendon 2 (28), M.Adams (9), Difo (10). HR_Peraza (6), Suarez (26), M.Adams (18). S_Hellickson (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Harvey L,5-7
|4
|9
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Brice
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Reyes
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|Hellickson W,5-2
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Grace
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Madson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
M.Harvey pitched to 1 batter in the 5th
HBP_by Hellickson (Votto), by Brice (Harper), by Reyes (Kieboom), by Madson (Votto). WP_Brice.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:05. A_36,149 (41,313).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.