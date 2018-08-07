Nationals 8, Braves 3

|Atlanta
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Incarte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Trner ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Soto lf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Harper rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Zmmrman 1b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|Duvall lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Mrphy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Carle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ju.Mllr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|M.Adams ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|G.Hllnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Solis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Eaton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fried p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gausman ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Allard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kieboom c
|2
|2
|0
|0
|R.Flhrt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rdrgz p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Acuna lf-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Difo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|34
|8
|12
|8
|Atlanta
|000
|101
|001—3
|Washington
|000
|404
|00x—8
E_Rendon (3). DP_Washington 1. LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 10. 2B_Albies (33), T.Turner (18), Zimmerman 2 (8), J.Rodriguez (1). HR_Culberson (6), Harper (27), Zimmerman (7). SB_T.Turner (31). SF_Rendon (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Fried
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Allard L,1-1
|2
|7
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Venters
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carle
|1
|2
|4
|4
|4
|0
|Jackson
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Washington
|Rodriguez W,1-1
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Grace H,3
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Miller H,4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Solis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suero
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_by Rodriguez (Gausman).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:08. A_26,965 (41,313).
