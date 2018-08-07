Listen Live Sports

Nationals 8, Braves 3

August 7, 2018 4:28 pm
 
Atlanta Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Incarte cf 4 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 5 1 3 1
L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 J.Soto lf 2 1 2 1
Albies 2b 4 1 2 0 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 1
F.Frman 1b 4 1 1 0 Harper rf 5 2 2 2
Mrkakis rf 4 0 2 1 Zmmrman 1b 5 1 3 3
Duvall lf 3 0 0 0 D.Mrphy 2b 3 0 0 0
Carle p 0 0 0 0 Ju.Mllr p 0 0 0 0
Clbrson lf 1 1 1 1 M.Adams ph 0 0 0 0
Camargo 3b 4 0 1 1 G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0
Flowers c 3 0 0 0 Solis p 0 0 0 0
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Eaton ph 1 0 0 0
Fried p 0 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0
Gausman ph 0 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 4 0 0 0
Allard p 0 0 0 0 Kieboom c 2 2 0 0
R.Flhrt ph 1 0 0 0 J.Rdrgz p 2 1 1 0
Venters p 0 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0
Acuna lf-cf 2 0 0 0 Difo 2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 34 8 12 8
Atlanta 000 101 001—3
Washington 000 404 00x—8

E_Rendon (3). DP_Washington 1. LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 10. 2B_Albies (33), T.Turner (18), Zimmerman 2 (8), J.Rodriguez (1). HR_Culberson (6), Harper (27), Zimmerman (7). SB_T.Turner (31). SF_Rendon (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Fried 2 1 0 0 1 2
Allard L,1-1 2 7 4 4 1 1
Venters 1 1 0 0 0 0
Carle 1 2 4 4 4 0
Jackson 2 1 0 0 1 3
Washington
Rodriguez W,1-1 5 3 1 1 0 3
Grace H,3 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Miller H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Holland 1 0 0 0 1 3
Solis 1 1 0 0 0 0
Suero 1 1 1 1 0 2

HBP_by Rodriguez (Gausman).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:08. A_26,965 (41,313).

