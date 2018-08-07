Nationals 8, Braves 3

Atlanta Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Incarte cf 4 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 5 1 3 1 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 J.Soto lf 2 1 2 1 Albies 2b 4 1 2 0 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 1 F.Frman 1b 4 1 1 0 Harper rf 5 2 2 2 Mrkakis rf 4 0 2 1 Zmmrman 1b 5 1 3 3 Duvall lf 3 0 0 0 D.Mrphy 2b 3 0 0 0 Carle p 0 0 0 0 Ju.Mllr p 0 0 0 0 Clbrson lf 1 1 1 1 M.Adams ph 0 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 4 0 1 1 G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 Flowers c 3 0 0 0 Solis p 0 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Eaton ph 1 0 0 0 Fried p 0 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 Gausman ph 0 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 4 0 0 0 Allard p 0 0 0 0 Kieboom c 2 2 0 0 R.Flhrt ph 1 0 0 0 J.Rdrgz p 2 1 1 0 Venters p 0 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0 Acuna lf-cf 2 0 0 0 Difo 2b 1 0 0 0 Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 34 8 12 8

Atlanta 000 101 001—3 Washington 000 404 00x—8

E_Rendon (3). DP_Washington 1. LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 10. 2B_Albies (33), T.Turner (18), Zimmerman 2 (8), J.Rodriguez (1). HR_Culberson (6), Harper (27), Zimmerman (7). SB_T.Turner (31). SF_Rendon (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Fried 2 1 0 0 1 2 Allard L,1-1 2 7 4 4 1 1 Venters 1 1 0 0 0 0 Carle 1 2 4 4 4 0 Jackson 2 1 0 0 1 3 Washington Rodriguez W,1-1 5 3 1 1 0 3 Grace H,3 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Miller H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Holland 1 0 0 0 1 3 Solis 1 1 0 0 0 0 Suero 1 1 1 1 0 2

HBP_by Rodriguez (Gausman).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:08. A_26,965 (41,313).

