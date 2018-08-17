Nationals 8, Marlins 2

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Dietrich 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Dean lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.143
|Riddle ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Sierra cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.169
|Straily p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|b-Rojas ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|1
|10
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Taylor cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Harper cf-rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.248
|Rendon 3b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.298
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Murphy 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wieters c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Scherzer p
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|a-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Difo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Totals
|36
|8
|14
|7
|0
|4
|Miami
|000
|000
|200—2
|9
|2
|Washington
|011
|210
|30x—8
|14
|0
a-struck out for Scherzer in the 6th. b-singled for Straily in the 7th.
E_Ortega (1), Garcia (2). LOB_Miami 6, Washington 6. 2B_Eaton (9), Harper (23), Scherzer (2). HR_Dean (1), off Gott; Zimmerman (10), off Straily; Wieters (5), off Straily. RBIs_Dean (1), Rojas (45), Eaton (21), Harper 2 (79), Rendon (60), Soto (44), Zimmerman (36), Wieters (16). CS_Ortega (1). SF_Rendon.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Dietrich, Straily); Washington 4 (Turner, Soto 2, Wieters). RISP_Miami 1 for 5; Washington 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_Sierra. GIDP_Castro, Soto.
DP_Miami 1 (Riddle, Dietrich); Washington 2 (Rendon, Murphy, Zimmerman), (Wieters, Rendon).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Straily, L, 4-6
|6
|9
|5
|5
|0
|2
|101
|4.60
|Garcia
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|5.03
|Guerrero
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|4.24
|Guerra
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.40
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 16-5
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|7
|96
|2.11
|Gott
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|5.68
|Grace, H, 4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.60
|Suero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.38
|Holland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|6.60
Inherited runners-scored_Guerrero 1-1, Grace 1-0. HBP_Straily (Rendon). WP_Straily.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Will Little; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:03. A_37,106 (41,313).
