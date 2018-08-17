Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nationals 8, Marlins 2

August 17, 2018 10:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Ortega rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .313
Realmuto c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .293
Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .276
Dietrich 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269
Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281
Dean lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .143
Riddle ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .216
Sierra cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .169
Straily p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .185
b-Rojas ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .257
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 2 9 2 1 10
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Eaton rf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .290
Taylor cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Turner ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Harper cf-rf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .248
Rendon 3b 2 1 2 1 0 0 .298
Soto lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .293
Zimmerman 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .257
Murphy 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .306
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wieters c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .226
Scherzer p 2 2 1 0 0 0 .296
a-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Difo 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Totals 36 8 14 7 0 4
Miami 000 000 200—2 9 2
Washington 011 210 30x—8 14 0

a-struck out for Scherzer in the 6th. b-singled for Straily in the 7th.

E_Ortega (1), Garcia (2). LOB_Miami 6, Washington 6. 2B_Eaton (9), Harper (23), Scherzer (2). HR_Dean (1), off Gott; Zimmerman (10), off Straily; Wieters (5), off Straily. RBIs_Dean (1), Rojas (45), Eaton (21), Harper 2 (79), Rendon (60), Soto (44), Zimmerman (36), Wieters (16). CS_Ortega (1). SF_Rendon.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Dietrich, Straily); Washington 4 (Turner, Soto 2, Wieters). RISP_Miami 1 for 5; Washington 4 for 9.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Sierra. GIDP_Castro, Soto.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

DP_Miami 1 (Riddle, Dietrich); Washington 2 (Rendon, Murphy, Zimmerman), (Wieters, Rendon).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Straily, L, 4-6 6 9 5 5 0 2 101 4.60
Garcia 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 12 5.03
Guerrero 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 19 4.24
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.40
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer, W, 16-5 6 5 0 0 1 7 96 2.11
Gott 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 17 5.68
Grace, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.60
Suero 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.38
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 6.60

Inherited runners-scored_Guerrero 1-1, Grace 1-0. HBP_Straily (Rendon). WP_Straily.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Will Little; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:03. A_37,106 (41,313).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington