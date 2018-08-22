Nationals 8, Phillies 7

|Philadelphia
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Hrnan 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Eaton rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Hoskins lf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Trner ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|A.Cbrra ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Harper cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Bour 1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Dmnguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Soto lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Zmmrman 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|N.Wllms rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Wieters c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Difo 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Eflin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Strsbrg p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suero p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Ju.Mllr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Collins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Hllnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O.Hrrra ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stvnson ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quinn cf-lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Cordero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|7
|11
|7
|Totals
|39
|8
|14
|7
|Philadelphia
|301
|101
|100—7
|Washington
|103
|100
|012—8
E_Zimmerman (2), Alfaro (10), Hunter (2). DP_Washington 1. LOB_Philadelphia 6, Washington 8. 2B_A.Cabrera (29), Bour (11), C.Santana (21), Harper (25), Rendon (31), J.Soto (18), Difo (11). 3B_Difo (7). HR_C.Hernandez (11), Bour (20), Franco (21), Zimmerman (12). SB_Harper (11). SF_Stevenson (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Eflin
|3
|1-3
|10
|5
|4
|2
|2
|Neris
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hunter H,22
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Neshek H,4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Dominguez L,1-4 BS,4
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Washington
|Strasburg
|4
|7
|5
|5
|1
|5
|Suero
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Miller
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Collins
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cordero
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Grace W,1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Eflin.
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:45. A_31,855 (41,313).
