Nationals 8, Phillies 7

August 22, 2018 11:20 pm
 
Philadelphia Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Hrnan 2b 5 1 1 1 Eaton rf 5 0 1 0
Hoskins lf-1b 4 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 5 2 2 0
A.Cbrra ss 5 1 1 0 Harper cf 5 2 3 1
Bour 1b 5 2 2 2 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 1
Dmnguez p 0 0 0 0 J.Soto lf 5 2 2 1
Franco 3b 4 1 1 2 Zmmrman 1b 5 1 2 2
N.Wllms rf 3 2 2 0 Wieters c 4 0 1 1
Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 Difo 2b 3 1 2 0
Eflin p 2 0 0 0 Strsbrg p 2 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 Suero p 1 0 0 0
C.Sntna ph 1 0 1 1 Ju.Mllr p 0 0 0 0
Hunter p 0 0 0 0 Collins p 0 0 0 0
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0
O.Hrrra ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Stvnson ph 0 0 0 1
Quinn cf-lf 4 0 2 1 Cordero p 0 0 0 0
Grace p 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 7 11 7 Totals 39 8 14 7
Philadelphia 301 101 100—7
Washington 103 100 012—8

E_Zimmerman (2), Alfaro (10), Hunter (2). DP_Washington 1. LOB_Philadelphia 6, Washington 8. 2B_A.Cabrera (29), Bour (11), C.Santana (21), Harper (25), Rendon (31), J.Soto (18), Difo (11). 3B_Difo (7). HR_C.Hernandez (11), Bour (20), Franco (21), Zimmerman (12). SB_Harper (11). SF_Stevenson (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Eflin 3 1-3 10 5 4 2 2
Neris 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Hunter H,22 2 1 0 0 0 2
Neshek H,4 1 1 1 1 0 1
Dominguez L,1-4 BS,4 2-3 2 2 2 0 0
Washington
Strasburg 4 7 5 5 1 5
Suero 2 2 1 1 0 3
Miller 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Collins 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cordero 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Grace W,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Eflin.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:45. A_31,855 (41,313).

