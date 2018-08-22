Astros, A’s win…Indians top Bosox again…Dbacks, Braves pad division leads…Cards win, Cubs fall

UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics won last night to remain tied for first in the AL West. Josh Reddick’s fourth-inning homer put the Astros ahead to stay in a 3-2 verdict over Seattle. Khris Davis has a share of the major league home run lead after blasting his 38th in the Athletics’ 6-0 shutout of the Texas.

BOSTON (AP) — Cleveland beat Boston for the second straight night as Shane Bieber pitched into the seventh inning and Melky Cabrera homered for the third consecutive game in a 6-3 victory over the Red Sox. Bieber had a shutout until Xander Bogaerts (BOH’-gahrts) hit an RBI double in the Bosox’s three-run seventh. The outcome keeps the Indians atop the AL Central by 13 games and cuts the Red Sox’s lead in the AL East to eight games over the New York Yankees.

UNDATED (AP) — Jon Jay scored the winning run on a throwing error by Cam Bedrosian in the bottom of the ninth to give the Arizona Diamondbacks a 4-3 win against the Los Angeles Angels. Jay was hit by a pitch to start the inning and moved to second on a sacrifice before Bedrosian threw away A.J. Pollock’s bunt attempt. David Peralta drove in three runs and came a triple short of the cycle as the Diamondbacks increased their lead in the NL West to 1 ½ games over Colorado.

UNDATED (AP) — The Atlanta Braves earned a 6-1 win at Pittsburgh to move two games ahead of Philadelphia in the NL East. Kevin Gausman allowed four hits over eight shutout innings, leaving him 3-1 with a 2.00 ERA in four starts since joining Atlanta from Baltimore. Swanson belted a pair of two-run homers as the Braves won their second straight while the Phillies were absorbing a 10-4 loss at Washington.

UNDATED (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have climbed back into second place in the NL Central, 2 ½ games behind the Chicago Cubs and a half-game ahead of Milwaukee. Yadier (YAH’-dee-ehr) Molina and Marcell Ozuna (oh-ZOO’-nuh) belted two-run homers as the Cardinals dumped the Dodgers, 5-2 in Los Angeles. Jordan Zimmermann scattered seven hits over six innings of Detroit’s 2-1 victory over the Cubs, and Scooter Gennett’s (jeh-NEHTS’) tiebreaking solo shot in the ninth helped Cincinnati beat the Brewers, 9-7.

