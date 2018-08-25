Listen Live Sports

NBA player arrested during Los Angeles traffic stop

August 25, 2018 7:07 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say NBA free agent Nick Young was arrested in Hollywood during a late-night stop for a routine traffic violation.

Officer Mike Lopez, a department spokesman, says Young was arrested Friday for delaying an investigation, a misdemeanor.

Lopez says Young didn’t obey the officers, became upset and caused a delay.

Young was booked early Saturday and later released. H has a Sept. 19 court date.

The 33-year-old Young played for the champion Golden State Warriors last season.

A representative of Young could not be immediately reached for comment. A telephone message was left at the office of the agent who represented him when he signed with the Warriors.

