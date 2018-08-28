Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBC Sports launching series of Premier League fan events

August 28, 2018 9:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — NBC Sports and the Premier League are launching a series of live fan events around the United States beginning in late September in the nation’s capital.

The network will debut “Premier League Mornings Live” on Sept. 29 in Washington as a follow-up to its initial event in New York last November. The series is expected to be announced later Tuesday.

Washington became the natural choice for the first outing because it’s tied with Richmond, Virginia, for second in Premier League ratings on NBC Sports, behind only Baltimore. It’s unclear how many other stops the show will make this season or where they will be.

NBC Sports chief marketing officer Jenny Storms called it an opportunity “to grow the touch points in the United States for Premier League fans as they don’t traditionally get it.”

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

“This is an evolution,” Storms said. ‘This is now partnering with the Premier League given how strongly they feel about the U.S. market and given how important the U.S. market is to them as an organization.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 DIA Industry Engagement
9|5 Incident Response '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor hands out candy to Colombian schoolchildren

Today in History

1975: President Ford survives assassination attempt