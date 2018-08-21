Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NC State: NCAA approves waiver for Missouri transfer Harris

August 21, 2018 4:14 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State says the NCAA is allowing Missouri transfer Blake Harris to play for the Wolfpack this season.

Coach Kevin Keatts said Tuesday that the NCAA approved Harris’ request to be immediately eligible. The point guard from Chapel Hill started nine of the 14 games he played last season for the Tigers before announcing in January that he would transfer.

When N.C. State announced his addition later that month, the school said he would be eligible in the spring semester of the upcoming school year.

Keatts also said freshman Manny Bates will redshirt this season after the power forward from Fayetteville had surgery earlier this month to repair a dislocated left shoulder.

