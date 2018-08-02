Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA deems Florida transfer WRs Grimes, Jefferson eligible

August 2, 2018 10:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Transfer wide receivers Trevon Grimes and Van Jefferson, two of Florida’s most dynamic players during spring practice, are now eligible to play.

The NCAA on Thursday granted both players waivers to play in 2018. The move comes one day before the Gators open fall camp.

Grimes spent last season at Ohio State, catching three passes for 20 yards. Jefferson spent the past three seasons at Mississippi, hauling in 91 catches for 999 yards and four touchdowns the last two years.

Both transferred to Florida in January.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Jefferson still needs another waiver, one from the Southeastern Conference, because he transferred from one league school to another. That waiver is expected to be a formality.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington