NCAA Football

All Times EDT ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Clemson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duke 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Miami 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

Wake Forest at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31

Syracuse at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.

Army at Duke, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 1

James Madison at NC State, Noon

Furman at Clemson, 12:20 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m.

UMass at Boston, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at California, 4 p.m.

Richmond at Virginia, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 2

Miami at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Sep. 3

Virginia Tech at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Duke at Northwestern, Noon

Georgia Tech at South Florida, Noon

Towson at Wake Forest, Noon

Georgia St. at NC State, 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Boston, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Savannah St. at Miami, 6 p.m.

Indiana St. at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Samford at Florida St., 7:20 p.m.

Virginia at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Temple 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Memphis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Navy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SMU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tulane 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

UCF at UConn, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 1

Villanova at Temple, Noon

Houston at Rice, Noon

Elon at South Florida, 6 p.m.

NC A&T at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at UCLA, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Memphis, 7 p.m.

SMU at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Navy at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Friday, Sep. 7

TCU at SMU, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Arizona at Houston, Noon

Georgia Tech at South Florida, Noon

Buffalo at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

SC State at UCF, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Tulane, 8 p.m.

UConn at Boise St., 10:15 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Baylor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TCU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

Missouri St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 1

Southern at TCU, Noon

Texas at Maryland, Noon

FAU at Oklahoma, Noon

Mississippi at Texas Tech, Noon

West Virginia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

South Dakota at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Kansas, 7 p.m.

South Dakota St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sep. 7

TCU at SMU, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Mississippi St. at Kansas St., Noon

UCLA at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.

Kansas at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Youngstown St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Baylor at UTSA, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Texas, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maryland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

New Mexico St. at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Purdue, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31

Utah St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 1

Texas St. at Rutgers, Noon

Texas at Maryland, Noon

Kent St. at Illinois, Noon

Oregon St. at Ohio St., Noon

Appalachian St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at FIU, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Akron at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Duke at Northwestern, Noon

W. Michigan at Michigan, Noon

New Mexico at Wisconsin, Noon

E. Michigan at Purdue, Noon

Colorado at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Maryland at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.

Fresno St. at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

W. Illinois at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Michigan St. at Arizona St., 10:45 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 FAU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 FIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marshall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rice 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 28 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern Miss 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UAB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UTEP 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UTSA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Rice 31, Prairie View 28

Thursday, Aug. 30

Savannah St. at UAB, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31

W. Kentucky at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 1

FAU at Oklahoma, Noon

Houston at Rice, Noon

Marshall at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Fordham at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Indiana at FIU, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern Miss, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at UTEP, 7:30 p.m.

SMU at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

UTSA at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Air Force at FAU, 2 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

Baylor at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Southern at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

UAB at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

FIU at Old Dominion, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

UTEP at UNLV, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 9

Rice at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UMass 0 0 0 0 1 0 63 15 Army 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 BYU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Liberty 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

UMass 63, Duquesne 15

Wyoming at New Mexico St., 10 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 30

New Mexico St. at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31

Army at Duke, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 1

UMass at Boston, 1 p.m.

Old Dominion at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Arizona, 10:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Liberty at Army, Noon

Ball St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

UMass at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

California at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Akron 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

CCSU at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31

Syracuse at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at E. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 1

Kent St. at Illinois, Noon

Howard at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Marshall at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

VMI at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Akron at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Bowling Green at Oregon, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

W. Michigan at Michigan, Noon

E. Michigan at Purdue, Noon

Kansas at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Ball St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

Howard at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.

Utah at N. Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE Mountain Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UNLV 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

Wyoming at New Mexico St., 10 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 30

UC Davis at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31

Utah St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

San Diego St. at Stanford, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Nevada, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 1

Stony Brook at Air Force, 2 p.m.

Washington St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.

Boise St. at Troy, 6 p.m.

Incarnate Word at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Navy at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Nevada at Vanderbilt, Noon

New Mexico at Wisconsin, Noon

Air Force at FAU, 2 p.m.

Wyoming at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Fresno St. at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

UTEP at UNLV, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

UConn at Boise St., 10:15 p.m.

San Jose St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 9

Rice at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE South Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA California 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

Weber St. at Utah, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31

San Diego St. at Stanford, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 1

Oregon St. at Ohio St., Noon

Washington St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at California, 4 p.m.

UNLV at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at UCLA, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Oregon, 8 p.m.

UTSA at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

BYU at Arizona, 10:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Arizona at Houston, Noon

UCLA at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.

Portland St. at Oregon, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Washington, 5 p.m.

Utah at N. Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Southern Cal at Stanford, 8:30 p.m.

California at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Michigan St. at Arizona St., 10:45 p.m.

San Jose St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

Northwestern St. at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 1

Mississippi at Texas Tech, Noon

Coastal Carolina at South Carolina, Noon

Washington at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

UT Martin at Missouri, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 2

Miami at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Nevada at Vanderbilt, Noon

Mississippi St. at Kansas St., Noon

Georgia at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

ETSU at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

S. Illinois at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Wyoming at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at LSU, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Troy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

Kennesaw St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 1

Texas St. at Rutgers, Noon

Coastal Carolina at South Carolina, Noon

Appalachian St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

SC State at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Boise St. at Troy, 6 p.m.

SE Missouri at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Georgia St. at NC State, 12:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

UMass at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Texas St., 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.

UAB at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

MVSU at North Dakota, 7:30 p.m.

Weber St. at Utah, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Montana St., 9 p.m.

UC Davis at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31

W. State Colorado at Idaho St., 8:35 p.m.

Portland St. at Nevada, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 1

Cal Poly at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Cent. Washington at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N. Arizona at UTEP, 7:30 p.m.

North Alabama at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

N. Iowa at Montana, 9 p.m.

St. Francis (IL) at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Idaho at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Portland St. at Oregon, 2 p.m.

Drake at Montana, 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at Washington, 5 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.

W. New Mexico at Idaho, 6 p.m.

Montana St. at South Dakota St., 7 p.m.

S. Utah at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Cal Poly, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

Chowan at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31

Monmouth (NJ) at E. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 1

Limestone at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sep. 6

Kennesaw St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Campbell at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Hampton at Monmouth (NJ), 3 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

Rhode Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 1

Villanova at Temple, Noon

James Madison at NC State, Noon

Stony Brook at Air Force, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Elon at South Florida, 6 p.m.

William & Mary at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Virginia, 6 p.m.

Towson at Morgan St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Towson at Wake Forest, Noon

Villanova at Lehigh, 12:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.

Colgate at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

James Madison at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

Furman at Elon, 6 p.m.

Fordham at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Bryant at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.

Maine at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, Sep. 1

Shaw at Hampton, 6 p.m.

North Alabama at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Hampton at Monmouth (NJ), 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC A&T 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 17 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Savannah St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T 20, Jacksonville St. 17

Thursday, Aug. 30

Savannah St. at UAB, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 1

Howard at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Fort Valley State at Florida A&M, 5 p.m.

Virginia St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

SC State at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

NC A&T at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Delaware St. at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Towson at Morgan St., 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 2

NC Central at Prairie View, Noon

Saturday, Sep. 8

Delaware St. at St. Francis (PA), Noon

Morgan St. at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Howard at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Lynchburg at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

SC State at UCF, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

Savannah St. at Miami, 6 p.m.

James Madison at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

St. Augustine’s at NC Central, 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

S. Illinois at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Quincy at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Missouri St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Montana St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 1

Butler at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Cal Poly at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

South Dakota at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Saint Xavier at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

South Dakota St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

N. Iowa at Montana, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Sep. 6

Lincoln University (MO) at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

N. Colorado at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Youngstown St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Indiana St. at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Montana St. at South Dakota St., 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

W. Illinois at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Francis (PA) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 1 15 63

___

Saturday’s Games

UMass 63, Duquesne 15

Thursday, Aug. 30

Bowie State at Wagner, 6 p.m.

CCSU at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 1

St. Francis (PA) at Lehigh, 12:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Lock Haven at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

New Haven at Bryant, 3 p.m.

Lafayette at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sep. 7

Lincoln University (PA) at CCSU, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Delaware St. at St. Francis (PA), Noon

Valparaiso at Duquesne, Noon

Virginia St. at Robert Morris, Noon

Sacred Heart at Bucknell, 3 p.m.

Wagner at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

Bryant at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 20

___

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T 20, Jacksonville St. 17

Thursday, Aug. 30

S. Illinois at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 1

Austin Peay at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

UT Martin at Missouri, 4 p.m.

SE Missouri at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sep. 6

Kennesaw St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Dayton at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, Sep. 1

St. Francis (PA) at Lehigh, 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Marist, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

Fordham at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

William & Mary at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Campbell at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Villanova at Lehigh, 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Boston, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Bucknell, 3 p.m.

Lafayette at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.

Colgate at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Fordham at Richmond, 6 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

Morehead St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 1

St. Augustine’s at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Marist, 1 p.m.

Butler at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

W. New Mexico at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Point at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Brevard at Davidson, 7 p.m.

William Jewell at Drake, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Valparaiso at Duquesne, Noon

Dayton at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

Drake at Montana, 3 p.m.

Waldorf at Stetson, 6 p.m.

Butler at Taylor, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Mount St. Joseph at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

Chowan at Davidson, 7 p.m.

San Diego at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

Tennessee Tech at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Shorter at Samford, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 1

Furman at Clemson, 12:20 p.m.

Newberry at W. Carolina, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at Wofford, 6 p.m.

Mercer at Memphis, 7 p.m.

VMI at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Mars Hill at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

ETSU at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

Chattanooga at The Citadel, 6 p.m.

VMI at Wofford, 6 p.m.

Furman at Elon, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Samford at Florida St., 7:20 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southeastern Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday, Aug. 30

Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 1

McNeese St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Southwest Baptist at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Angelo State Univeristy at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at LSU, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Tulane, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 31 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Rice 31, Prairie View 28

Thursday, Aug. 30

MVSU at North Dakota, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 1

Southern at TCU, Noon

Alcorn St. at Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m.

Tuskegee at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern Miss, 7 p.m.

Miles at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Morehouse at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Texas-Permian Basin at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 2

NC Central at Prairie View, Noon

Saturday, Sep. 8

Cumberland (TN) at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Texas St., 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Southern at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

MVSU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Alabama St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

