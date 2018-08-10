Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA waiver makes Cal transfer Robertson eligible for UGA

August 10, 2018 7:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

California transfer Demetris Robertson is eligible to play this season for Georgia after being granted a waiver by the NCAA.

Georgia athletic spokesman Claude Felton confirmed Friday that the NCAA OK’d the schools request for a waiver. NCAA rules usually require transfers to sit out a season unless they have graduate from their previous school.

The former five-star recruit from Savannah, Georgia, caught 50 passes for 767 yards and seven touchdowns as freshman at Cal. He played oly two games last season before having season-ending surgery on what was called a lower-body injury by the school.

Georgia, coming off a Southeastern Conference championship and appearance in the College Football Playoff championship game, is the favorite in the SEC East again.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington