The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New York-Penn League

August 1, 2018 10:33 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 28 16 .636
Staten Island (Yankees) 24 20 .545 4
Brooklyn (Mets) 24 21 .533
Aberdeen (Orioles) 18 25 .419
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 28 15 .651
Auburn (Nationals) 23 19 .548
Batavia (Marlins) 19 25 .432
State College (Cardinals) 19 25 .432
Williamsport (Phillies) 17 27 .386 11½
West Virginia (Pirates) 16 28 .364 12½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 25 19 .568
Connecticut (Tigers) 22 21 .512
Lowell (Red Sox) 23 22 .511
Vermont (Athletics) 21 24 .467

___

Wednesday’s Games

Batavia 5, State College 4

Staten Island 8, Aberdeen 3

West Virginia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn 3, Tri-City 2

Connecticut 3, Vermont 1

Lowell 8, Hudson Valley 2

Mahoning Valley 6, Williamsport 5

Thursday’s Games

Auburn at State College, Game 1, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, Game 2, TBD

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

