New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 28 16 .636 — Staten Island (Yankees) 24 20 .545 4 Brooklyn (Mets) 24 21 .533 4½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 18 25 .419 9½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 28 15 .651 — Auburn (Nationals) 23 20 .535 5 Batavia (Marlins) 19 25 .432 9½ State College (Cardinals) 19 25 .432 9½ Williamsport (Phillies) 17 27 .386 11½ West Virginia (Pirates) 17 28 .378 12 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 25 19 .568 — Connecticut (Tigers) 22 21 .512 2½ Lowell (Red Sox) 23 22 .511 2½ Vermont (Athletics) 21 24 .467 4½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Batavia 5, State College 4

Staten Island 8, Aberdeen 3

West Virginia 5, Auburn 4

Advertisement

Brooklyn 3, Tri-City 2

Connecticut 3, Vermont 1

Lowell 8, Hudson Valley 2

Mahoning Valley 6, Williamsport 5

Thursday’s Games

Auburn at State College, Game 1, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, Game 2, TBD

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.