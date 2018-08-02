New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|28
|16
|.636
|—
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|25
|20
|.556
|3½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|24
|21
|.533
|4½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|18
|25
|.419
|9½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|28
|15
|.651
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|25
|20
|.556
|4
|Batavia (Marlins)
|19
|25
|.432
|9½
|State College (Cardinals)
|19
|27
|.413
|10½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|18
|27
|.400
|11
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|17
|29
|.370
|12½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|25
|19
|.568
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|23
|22
|.511
|2½
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|22
|22
|.500
|3
|Vermont (Athletics)
|21
|24
|.467
|4½
Auburn 7, State College 1
Auburn 6, State College 0
Staten Island 3, Connecticut 2
Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport 2, West Virginia 1
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.
Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
