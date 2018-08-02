New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 28 17 .622 — Staten Island (Yankees) 25 20 .556 3 Brooklyn (Mets) 25 21 .543 3½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 18 26 .409 9½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 28 16 .636 — Auburn (Nationals) 25 20 .556 3½ Batavia (Marlins) 20 25 .444 8½ State College (Cardinals) 19 27 .413 10 Williamsport (Phillies) 18 27 .400 10½ West Virginia (Pirates) 17 29 .370 12 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 25 20 .556 — Lowell (Red Sox) 24 22 .522 1½ Connecticut (Tigers) 22 22 .500 2½ Vermont (Athletics) 22 24 .478 3½

Thursday’s Games

Auburn 7, State College 1

Auburn 6, State College 0

Staten Island 3, Connecticut 2

Lowell 5, Tri-City 3

Brooklyn 13, Aberdeen 6

Vermont 5, Hudson Valley 4

Williamsport 2, West Virginia 1

Batavia 8, Mahoning Valley 7

Friday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

